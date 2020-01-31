First Tee: Local kids learn golf, one swing at a time

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta is known for golf, yet some kids may never get the opportunity to learn how to play. That's where the First Tee of Augusta steps in.

It's hard to contain the excitement for this group of Richmond County students just learning the game of golf.

"It's just a great place for them to spend time," said Jill Brown, the Executive Director of First Tee of Augusta.

First Tee started this about seven years ago. They pay for the buses, all to give students an opportunity to learn golf and life skills.

"Many of the kids view this as a really safe place we base everything on our nine core values like honesty and integrity, responsibility, [and] respect."

Three Richmond County schools are involved every semester, and it's typically low-income schools that are chosen.

"If you don't have someone in your family who plays golf, it's a much higher chance that you won't be a golfer," Brown said.

That's why they want to make this accessible, so kids and families keep coming back.

"Our goal is to have students transition from school day programming where we bus them here, to having it be something that their families find value for and bring them back to continue all the way through high school."

First Tee says that the more students get involved, the more opportunities could come in the future. Some of those opportunities include scholarships, leadership positions, and golf opportunities that are already paid for.

"They're gonna grow up to be adults, and we want them to be adults that we can be proud of and great leaders in our community."

The program has been so successful, First Tee of Augusta is looking to create a similar program for the middle schools. They say they already have the funding for it.

