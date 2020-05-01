First Friday: businesses and communities open up after state orders are lifted

Friday, May 1, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- More and more places are open, especially now that the stay-at-home order has been lifted. Some businesses in the Augusta community are still mixed, between opening up or keeping doors closed.

But for others, it's a sign that things could be getting back to normal.

Some gyms are opening up back up, like at the Y. And at the Augusta Exchange -- those places that are open are pretty busy.

At 11:00 a.m. on the dot, people rushed to get a seat at Twin Peaks after they opened their dining room back up.

And nearby a full parking lot, as people with full appetites gather at Waffle House.

"If a Waffle House is closed... They're open through anything, so just seeing it closed it really felt like another world," John Medlin said.

Medlin and his little sister Lacey Ann Morrison -- open doors is a sign of hope. They've been waiting for a sign to see their grandparents again.

"I've been having to stay quarantined most of the time and I get to play outside sometimes," Morrison said.

"Really finally able to get out, I'm meeting my grandparents and that feels real good, being able to see them after so long," Medlin said. "It's been a good month and a half at least."

Over on Washington Road, traffic was back to bumper to bumper as people stepped out to enjoy their day.

But some places still hesitant to open.

And on Broad Street, most doors -- like Pineapple Ink Tavern-- remained closed for dine-in.

"We've decided as a restaurant, we're going to look towards the safety of our staff as well as our customers and patrons and not reopen at this time, just wait a little longer," Allan Soto, owner of Pineapple Ink Tavern, said.

A tough decision, especially since they opened a week before the mayor ordered the shutdown.

"We get rockin' and rollin' one week, have a big week, and then shut down. Ghost town," Brandon Smith, chef and owner of Pineapple Ink Tavern, said.

Opened or closed, one thing is sure...

"Man we are itching to reopen this restaurant," Soto said.

People want to get back, but they also want to be safe.

The dine-in restaurants News 12 visited all had certain protocols they were implementing, like wearing masks for employees. But as for the customers, it's really a social responsibility.

After a look around, News 12 noticed most people were not wearing masks.

