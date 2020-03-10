First coronavirus patient quarantined at Hard Labor Creek State Park in Georgia

March 3, 2020

Atlanta, GA – (WRDW/WAGT) Seven mobile units have been deployed to Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County to help with coronavirus quarantining.

Governor Kemp says it's a precautionary measure as part of the state's strategic plan to prepare for any and all scenarios as it relates to COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

Tuesday, the first patient, an individual from Cherokee County who tested positive for the virus, has now been isolated on the state park grounds in one of the mobile units. The individual was not able to isolate at home, and was not in critical condition requiring any hospital admittance.

State public health officials determined that a specific part of Hard Labor Creek State Park would be best suited for isolation as the individual is treated by medical professionals.

"This site was specifically chosen for its isolation from the general public and ability to house mobile units in the short term," said GEMA Director Homer Bryson. "State public health staff will monitor the individual's progress and work together with state law enforcement to ensure the safety of the community and the patient."

The isolated site at Hard Labor Creek State Park is closed to public access and closely monitored twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week by state law enforcement.