First Baptist Church helps restaurants, provides meals to Windermere and University Hospital

Monday, April 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- First Baptist Church of Augusta is supporting local restaurants while feeding people most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, the church has been regularly providing meals purchased from local restaurants like SmokeShow BBQ and Chicken Fingers to help during the pandemic.

Meals have regularly been taken to the nearby fire station on Walton Way Extension. On April 20, the church delivered prayer cards and meals to Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center, where more than 70 residents and 18 workers tested positive for COVID-19. And on April 22, the church delivered prayer cards and 141 meals to workers in ICU and environmental services at University Hospital.

“From the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Baptist Church of Augusta has been committed to serving the CSRA in the most effective ways possible,” Will Dyer, senior pastor of the church said, in the release. “When we were presented with a concept that helps local business while also providing meals to our healthcare professionals, we knew it was a perfect match for our church.”

About First Baptisth Church of Augusta:

First Baptist Church of Augusta, at 3500 Walton Way Extension, has been serving the community for more than 200 years. Worship with First Baptist Church online at DiscoverFBC.org or Facebook at 9 a.m. Sundays for contemporary service and 11 a.m. for traditional service.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.