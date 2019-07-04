Fireworks recalled for being too explosive

Thursday, July 4, 2019

News 12 at 5 o'clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The federal government has recalled nearly 40,000 fireworks this Fourth of July. The Consumer Product Safety Commission states these fireworks can over explode and burn you.

Nothing says Fourth of July like setting off fireworks in the backyard but you could set yourself on fire if you bought a recalled product.

The government recalled 19 different types from Grandma's Fireworks. In all 25,000 are recalled because of the danger associated with the explosion.

Another big recall is Bill's Fireworks. The government recalled 11,000 for the same reason, a bigger than expected explosion.

Two other names to look out for are GS Fireworks and Keystone. Both have fireworks also under recalls.

Believe it or not, children are not the most likely to be burned, it's their parents. 34 percent of fireworks burn victims are between the ages of 25 and 44. The next highest age group is between 10 and 14 years old.

While we usually assume sparklers cause the most of the injuries, that's not the case. Sparklers account for about 9 percent of injuries while firecrackers are to blame for 19 percent.

Hands and fingers are the most likely part of the body to get hurt with fireworks so be careful when you are setting them off tonight.

Happy fourth friends!

