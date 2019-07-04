Fireworks could trigger PTSD in veterans

Thursday, July 4, 2019

News 12 at 5 o'clock

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fireworks can be tough for some of our service men and women. The explosions can sound like gunshots or bombs, making them a trigger for those with PTSD.

It can instantly transport them back to war, making this a celebration for some but terrifying for others.

While most of us think of the fourth as a fun time to celebrate our freedom, for those who fought for it, it can be tough.

“Every time it pops, Every time there's a bang, a crackle. It's just a trigger,” said Charles Davis, a veteran.

Charles Davis finished serving about 10 years ago but he still lives with PTSD every day.

“It's just a horrible thing to deal with every day,” said Davis.

On the Fourth of July, the fireworks can easily set him off.

“Sweats, shaking, you want to run away, you want to dive into the deepest, darkest hole far away from everybody you can possibly find,” said Davis.

The sounds remind him of a time he would rather forget.

“I heard those noises for 26 months. I don't want to come home and hear them more,” said Davis.

But, he fights like he did then to win this battle in his head.

“There are emotions that I'm not even dealing with right now,” said Davis.

He and others like him continue the fight for their own kind of freedom, freedom from trauma and pain but this is their fight

“We fought for everybody's freedoms. Everybody is free to do what they want to do. These are my hangups,” said Davis.

Davis wants all veterans to know they are not alone. His end goal is to have a normal life. If you are a veteran struggling with PTSD, there are several resources out there for you listed below.

Veterans Crisis Line

The Veterans Crisis Line is a resource that provides responders who are specially trained and experienced in helping Veterans of all ages and circumstances. Some of the responders are Veterans themselves and understand what Veterans and their families and friends have been through and the challenges Veterans of all ages and service eras face.

To call the Veterans Crisis Line, dial 1-800-273-8255, Press 1

Forces United

The Augusta-Aiken Warrior Project is an organization that is dedicated to connecting local warriors and their families with resources that improve their lives.

Augusta Vet Center

2050 Walton Way #100, Augusta, GA 30904

(706) 729-5762

Wounded Warrior Project