Firehouse Subs hiring full teams of workers at several CSRA locations

Tuesday, May 5, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Firehouse Subs is hiring 32 crew member positions, eight shift leaders, and one general manager across its eight Central Savannah River Area restaurants.
The fast-casual sandwich brand seeks to fill part and full-time positions like crew members and shift leaders with positive, energetic, and dedicated individuals. Interested applicants can call their local restaurants to apply.
Hiring will be ongoing until all positions are filled.
Firehouse Subs Augusta restaurant addresses and phone numbers:
535 Mullins Colony Dr., Ste. 100, Evans, Georgia - (706) 364-4422
2930 Peach Orchard, Ste. B, Augusta, Georgia - (706) 793-8572
3836 Washington Rd. Ste. 6, Martinez, Georgia - (706) 868-1311
1237 Knox Ave N, N. Augusta, South Carolina - (803) 279-5534
1509 Walton Way, Augusta, Georgia - (706) 364-4220
152 South Aiken Lane, Aiken, Georgia - (803) 649-5170
3555 Richland Ave. W., Aiken, Georgia - (803) 643-9677
220 Meridian Dr., Grovetown, Georgia - (762) 994-0077
