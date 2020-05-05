Firehouse Subs hiring full teams of workers at several CSRA locations

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Firehouse Subs is hiring 32 crew member positions, eight shift leaders, and one general manager across its eight Central Savannah River Area restaurants.

The fast-casual sandwich brand seeks to fill part and full-time positions like crew members and shift leaders with positive, energetic, and dedicated individuals. Interested applicants can call their local restaurants to apply.

Hiring will be ongoing until all positions are filled.

Firehouse Subs Augusta restaurant addresses and phone numbers:

535 Mullins Colony Dr., Ste. 100, Evans, Georgia - (706) 364-4422

2930 Peach Orchard, Ste. B, Augusta, Georgia - (706) 793-8572

3836 Washington Rd. Ste. 6, Martinez, Georgia - (706) 868-1311

1237 Knox Ave N, N. Augusta, South Carolina - (803) 279-5534

1509 Walton Way, Augusta, Georgia - (706) 364-4220

152 South Aiken Lane, Aiken, Georgia - (803) 649-5170

3555 Richland Ave. W., Aiken, Georgia - (803) 643-9677

220 Meridian Dr., Grovetown, Georgia - (762) 994-0077

