Firefighters warn of the dangers of leaving plastic water bottles in hot cars

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -- Firefighters are warning people to not leave plastic water bottles in cars during extreme heat.

They say leaving a plastic bottle of water in a hot car in direct sunlight can start a fire in just minutes.

In order for that to happen, firefighters say the bottle would have to be full.

Then, the water and plastic could create a magnifying effect, which could set the inside of the vehicle or a piece of plastic on fire.

Firefighters suggest putting bottled water in the trunk instead if it has to be kept in the vehicle.