Firefighters warn of the dangers of leaving plastic water bottles in hot cars

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -- Firefighters are warning people to not leave plastic water bottles in cars during extreme heat.
They say leaving a plastic bottle of water in a hot car in direct sunlight can start a fire in just minutes.
In order for that to happen, firefighters say the bottle would have to be full.
Then, the water and plastic could create a magnifying effect, which could set the inside of the vehicle or a piece of plastic on fire.
Firefighters suggest putting bottled water in the trunk instead if it has to be kept in the vehicle.