Firefighter battles blazes and cancer

Friday, July 12, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters. It can drown them in medical bills and force them into medical retirement.

At the age of 38 and after only being a firefighter for 5 years, Chris Garcia's life changed.

"It went from being a completely healthy young man, running 6 miles a day and working 140 hours plus a week. Life changed pretty quick," said Lt. Chris Garcia, a member of the Augusta Firefighter Association.

He has Multiple Melanoma, incurable cancer that most people get it in their 60’s.

"I think it's directly related to our work," said Garcia.

He works full-time and he is on chemotherapy every day. He has six kids and the youngest doesn't even know.

"We just told 'em I'm sick. It's hard," cried Garcia.

For firefighters, cancer is the unseen enemy. A national study revealed on average, firefighters lose almost 22 years of their lives.

It’s tough to hear for long-time firefighter Capt. Michael Tomaszewski, the president of the Augusta Firefighters Association.

"We know this kind of information. We know that we're giving up years of, of meaning full life and we still go to work," said Tomaszewski as he cried.

He knows other local firefighters who are fighting the same battle.

“Cancer is something that is, unfortunately, kind of part and parcel, intrinsic, to the fire service," said Tomaszewski.

This is why Chris Garcia says the government should do more.

"We need to take care of somebody that actually knows that the hazard and they still choose to do it," said Garcia.

As for why he chose to do it.

"A calling to help people, the opportunity presented itself and I wouldn't trade it for the world. I don't think you would scare a firefighter away. A firefighter is a firefighter at heart before he is even a firefighter," said Garcia.

In 2017, House Bill 146 was passed, which requires legally organized fire departments to provide cancer benefits to firefighters. Although this bill is in place, it is working better for some more than others but they also say it's a step in the right direction.

South Carolina is one of only two states that has not passed any law for firefighters related to cancer but they're working on it.