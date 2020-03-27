Fire was intentionally set at Washington County vacant home, officials say

Friday, March 27, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have determined a fire this week was intentionally set.

It was reported around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at a Washington County vacant residence.

“The 55-year-old, 1,240 square-foot vacant residence located at 413 Greta Street in Tennille, Georgia, was fully engulfed in flames when emergency personnel arrived on scene. A separate 2,017 square-foot brick dwelling on the property and a residence at 411 Greta Street also sustained damage,” said state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

“The residence has been vacant for several years and did not have electrical service at the time of the fire. If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”

Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Tennille Fire Department, Tennille Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office with this investigation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.