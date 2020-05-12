Fire was deliberately set at Augusta home, investigators say

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Investigators have determined an arsonist is to blame for a fire Monday at a small vacant home in Augusta.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. at 38 David St.

CRIME | Driver arrested in Augusta crash that killed 6-year-old boy

The fire appears to have been set in the living room area of the home, according to state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, whose staff is assisting local agencies with the investigation.

The home had no utilities connected, King said.

He asked that anyone with information about the case call investigators at 800-282-5804.

Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

