Fire reported at site of storm damage in Burke County

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

A "huge" fire was visible early today at Allen Road and Highway 25 in Burke County at a dairy farm that was reportedly damaged in severe weather a couple of days earlier.

The neighbor said the fire was blazing as early as 5 a.m.

Although law enforcement and emergency dispatchers could not provide official confirmation of an emergency response or the nature of the fire, the neighbor said fire crews were on the scene.

"When I woke up this morning there was a huge blaze at the dairy farm across from my house -- we heard and saw sirens and lights," Tammy Greene wrote in an email.

She said the emergency vehicles traveling through the area included Burke County Sheriff's Office cars.

"I don’t know if this is a controlled burn or not," she wrote.

The fire had decreased in size by 7 a.m., but Greene said "it was huge" at 5 a.m. at the location along Peach Orchard Road about halfway between Hephzibah and Waynesboro.

WRDW reached out to emergency agencies and left messages, but staff members in the know have not gotten back to us.

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes early Monday caused damage in portions of Burke County in Georgia and Aiken, Barnwell and Orangeburg counties in South Carolina. The storms destroyed homes and some businesses, toppled utility poles and snapped trees.

Greene said the dairy farm was among the properties damaged.

Check back for more on this developing story.

