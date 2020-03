Sunday, March 15, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fire officials are on the scene of a structure fire on the 200 block of Rico Ln in Aiken.

The call came in at 8:50 this morning. Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Eureka Fire Department are investigating what caused the fire.

They say there are no injuries, but the house is not livable. American Red Cross has been called to help the family.