Fire in Bangladesh leaves 10,000 homeless

In the capital of Bangladesh, a large fire roared through a Dhaka slum Friday night.

The flames destroyed about 80 percent of the district. It left an enormous field of ash and debris. (Source: CNN)

It left around 10,000 people homeless, according to a Bangladeshi official.

The mayor of the city’s northern district hugged and tried to console the victims at a temporary shelter. He said more help is on the way.

