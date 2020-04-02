Fire devastates Poteet Funeral Home in Augusta

Thursday, April 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Crews battled flames that leapt from the roof of Poteet Funeral Home on Peach Orchard Road in a fire that reduced the back of the building to rubble and ash.

The fire was raging by 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road.

Traffic was being diverted from Peach Orchard Road heading south, according to Augusta Fire and EMA.

Authorities advised drivers to avoid the area.

This article will be updated.

Traffic Alert!! Poteet Funeral Home at 3465 Peach Orchard Road is on fire and is fully involved. Deputies are assisting Augusta Fire Dept with blocking the roadways. Traffic in the area will be delayed. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/jCCttIfrSa — Richmond County S.O. (@RCSOGA) April 2, 2020

