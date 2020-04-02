Fire devastates Poteet Funeral Home in Augusta

The back of Poteet Funeral Home on Peach Orchard Road was reduced to ash and rubble after a fire (inset) erupted on April 2 2020, in these images from video tweeted by Augusta Fire & EMA.
Updated: Thu 4:44 PM, Apr 02, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Crews battled flames that leapt from the roof of Poteet Funeral Home on Peach Orchard Road in a fire that reduced the back of the building to rubble and ash.

The fire was raging by 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road.

Traffic was being diverted from Peach Orchard Road heading south, according to Augusta Fire and EMA.

Authorities advised drivers to avoid the area.

