Fire destroys home on Birnam Place, no injuries

Sunday, April 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire & EMA says they are on the scene of a structure fire on Birnam Place in Augusta.

Fire officials say at about 10:15 p.m. firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Birnam Place.

Officials say all of the occupants made it out of the home safely and without injury.

One of the occupants told firefighters that they were grilling on the rear deck when the fire jumped to the outside wall and ran up into the attic.

They say the damage is too much for the people to stay.

It took firefighters about 15-20 minutes to contain and put out the fire.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.