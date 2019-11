Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- No one was injured as a fire tore thorugh an Aiken home early Friday.

The fire broke out on the 200 block of Fairlane Avenue around 3:05 a.m.

The Aiken Fire Department tells News 12 the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

