Fire crews working to cut 90 cows out of flipped tractor trailer in Johnston

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

JOHNSTON, S.C.-- (WRDW/WAGT) An 18 wheeler hauling 90 cows was driving down Hwy 121 at Lee Street and Hill Drive Monday night when police say a car coming towards him failed to turn off his brights. The tractor trailer driver was blinded and veered into the ditch, flipping the trailer into a power pole.

The driver was not injured.

The Johnston Fire Department is on scene, along with the Johnston PD and SCHP trying to cut the cattle out of the trailer.

Both lanes of Highway 121 are shut down and they are detouring traffic.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.