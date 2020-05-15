Fire crews rush to site of house fire in North Augusta

Friday, May 15, 2020
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A fire heavily damaged am abandoned house early Friday in North Augusta.
The call went out around 6:15 a.m.
Firetrucks with sirens screaming raced along Georgia Avenue in response to the call. They soon arrived at Knox Avenue and Sycamore Drive and began establishing a water source.
Around 7:30 a.m., crews were still working to put out the fire.
They couldn't yet say whether it was a total loss.
There were no injuries that crews were aware of.
