Fire crews rush to site of house fire in North Augusta

Friday, May 15, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A fire heavily damaged am abandoned house early Friday in North Augusta.

The call went out around 6:15 a.m.

Firetrucks with sirens screaming raced along Georgia Avenue in response to the call. They soon arrived at Knox Avenue and Sycamore Drive and began establishing a water source.

Around 7:30 a.m., crews were still working to put out the fire.

They couldn't yet say whether it was a total loss.

There were no injuries that crews were aware of.

