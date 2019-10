Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fire crews are at Pollard Lumber Thursday for a structure fire.

The fire broke out around 3:52 a.m. at the lumber yard located along Washington Road in Appling. No injuries have been reported.

One lane of Washington Road is blocked as crews fight the fire.

