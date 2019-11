Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Crews are working to put out a fire on Deans Bridge Road.

It broke out around 7:59 a.m. at a mobile home on the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Road.

Dispatch tells News 12 no one was injured in the fire. Augusta Fire and EMA says two adults and three children were living in the home and they got out safely.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.