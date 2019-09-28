Fire at nursing home on Lee Street in Augusta

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County dispatch confirms there is a fire at a nursing home on Lee St. near Johns St. in Augusta.

The fire is at the Augusta Villas Health and Rehabilitation Center. Officials say the all of the residents have been evacuated from the building.

Our News 12 crew at the scene says there are multiple fire rescue crews responding.

Lee Street is closed right now until the fire is contained.

This is a developing situation. Stay with us for more.