Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire & EMA says they responded to a fire at an abandoned home on the 1600 block of Old Savannah Road.

Officials say it happened around 8:00 p.m. They say the fire was too intense to send anyone in, so crews worked to control the fire from spreading and evacuated an occupied home next door.

They say there are no reports of any injuries. An investigation into the cause will be opened.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.