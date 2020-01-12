Fire at Marks Church Commons, one person displaced

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire and EMA says they responded to a fire at Marks Church Commons on Bowdoin Drive Sunday morning.

Officials say they received a call around 9:30 a.m. 12 people inside the complex were safely cleared from the building as crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters located the fire inside one of the units. Officials say it appears it started in the bathroom. The occupant of that unit was not home at the time, but they say the person has been displaced due to the damage.

According to officials, the other people were able to return back to their units. There are no reports of any injuries.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

