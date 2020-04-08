Fire at Azalea Park Apartments leaves multiple people displaced

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at Azalea Park Apartments at 9:30 p.m.

According to Augusta Fire's Twitter, at roughly 9:30 p.m., a fire broke out in one of the Azalea Park apartment buildings on Fayetteville Dr.

According to officials, crews found the fire had started at the top floor of the two-floor building. It took roughly an hour but the fire is under control.

7 apartment units in total suffered damage. Multiple people will be displaced.

According to officials, an investigator has been called out to look over the scene, but an exact cause has not been determined.

We will continue with updates.

