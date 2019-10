AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County dispatch confirms crews are on the scene of a house fire on Ossabaw Court in Augusta. That's near the Augusta Regional Airport.

Our crew on scene reports there is a heavy response from firefighters there to battle the fire.

The call came in at 10:38pm. No roads are blocked at this time.

Stay with News 12 for the latest as we learn more during this developing story.