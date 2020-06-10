Fire Over Aiken is canceled, citing public health concerns

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Because of public health concerns, the Western Carolina State Fair Foundation has announced the cancellation of Fire Over Aiken.

The annual Independence Day celebration was scheduled for Saturday, June 27, at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive, in Aiken.

Kevin Lucas, the president of the Western Carolina State Fair Foundation, said they have been keeping up to date with CDC guidelines for large events and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It was not an easy decision to make, but it is in the best interest of public health to cancel Fire Over Aiken at this time,” Lucas said, in the release. “We look forward to seeing everybody at the fair and at future Independence Day celebrations.”

Copyright WRDW/WAGT 2020. All rights reserved.