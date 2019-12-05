Final registration date for James Brown Toy Giveaway this Saturday

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The James Brown Toy Giveaway is nearing the end of its registration dates.

If you want to register to get a toy for your child for Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 7th, is the final day to register.

Parents must bring a current and valid state ID, social security card, your child's birth certificate and social security for children age 1-10.

The registration is at May Park, which is also where the giveaway will happen on December 23rd.

