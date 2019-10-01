Film Augusta remains tight lipped about 'El Dorado' movie filming in Augusta this month

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- There's another movie coming to Augusta this month called El Dorado, but there are rumors that it’s a code name because this is a big flick.

Online, people are saying it's actually a cover up for Suicide Squad 2.

However, Jennifer Bowen with Film Augusta said when it comes to confirming or denying the identity of the movie, her hands are tied.

"Film Augusta is under a confidentiality agreement, we can simply say we've been working with a production known as El Dorado for a number of months," Bowen said.

She also can't say where they'll be filming or who is in the movie, because films coming here want to fly under the radar.

"There is an expectation of confidentiality among film productions so that they can go about their work and they can accomplish it without causing too much disruption even to our community," Bowen said.

What we do know from a casting call is that they're looking for people to be prisoners and prison guards.

"I'm still going to make a submission, but I so don't fit the description,” said Tarynn Stineman. “But I'm like, I'm just going to do it anyways."

Tarynn Stineman is an aspiring actress who lives in Augusta.

"I'm super excited to see things coming into town and asking for extras because there's lots of people that are really interested in that," Stineman said.

While she may not get to be a prisoner, there could be more opportunities soon.

"There are other things that are out there that are in the hopper and we're very optimistic," Bowen said.

Bowen said word of mouth and marketing are attracting more productions.

“We do field a lot of inquiries because people are looking for a specific location, they find it in one of those two photo libraries, and then they call and we help get them here," Bowen said.

According to that casting call El Dorado will be filming here in Augusta on October 15th and 16th.

