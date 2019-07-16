Fighting cyber crimes in Georgia: More than $1M approved to hire more investigators

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Cracking down on online crimes like stealing information and child exploitation is the mission in Georgia.

More than $1 million was approved for the GBI Cyber Crimes Center housed here at Augusta's Cyber Center. That money will allow them to hire more investigators.

The money given to the GBI Cyber Crimes center in the 2020 state budget is going to go to hiring more staff, which means they'll ultimately be able to work more cases.

For the last year, Steven Foster has been one of eight people trying to keep up with the caseload at the GBI's cyber crimes unit.

“The most frequent are cases like ransomware cases, network intrusion cases, online stalking, and harassment cases, but the biggest impact that we see or that we get involved in are called business email compromise or email account compromise," said Foster.

Foster says from 2017 to 2018, cyber crimes have increased by 62% but they haven't had enough staff to keep up.

“On several cases what we have to do if there's not a financial loss, we won't become involved in it," said Foster.

Now the state is giving them more than $1 million to double their staff, including 4 digital forensic investigators. In the last two months, the GBI's Child Exploitation and Cyber Crimes Unit arrested John Malone and Jordan Logan.

The GBI's digital forensic investigators look for evidence in the devices seized from homes.

“They basically examine those devices seek out the evidence that may be hidden in those devices and then we can use that evidence in court against the perpetrator," said Foster.

Now with more staff, they can crack more cases and help two main groups being targeted online.

“While the children are being targeted for sexual purposes the older adults are being targeted for their vulnerabilities for money and that's what we have a very special interest in is making sure we're protecting our older citizens," said Foster.

Come August 1, the GBI Cyber Crime Center will have doubled there staff, allowing them to cover crimes all over the state of Georgia.

