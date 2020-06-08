Fifth Street bridge over river will close to traffic on Tuesday

Monday, June 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Work will be taking place Tuesday on the Fifth Street Bridge over the Savannah River in downtown Augusta.

With crews conducting repairs and making improvements, the bridge will be closed and all traffic will be detoured to Gordon Highway.

This is all part of a project to turn it into a pedestrian bridge. Augusta leaders say once it’s done, you’ll see shaded benches, phone-charging stations and landscaping. The work is expected to take about a year and a half.

