Fewer Georgia kids are getting a free summer lunch as less organizations can help

Monday, July 29, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga, (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Georgia announced its policy for free and reduced meals for students.

The details are attached in this story.

It comes as a recent Food Research and Action Center study found fewer kids were able to eat as part of summer service food programs last year. Georgia saw the biggest drop with almost 50,000 fewer kids getting a free lunch.

The Greater Augusta YMCA feeds about 2,000 kids every weekday of the summer for their program. Without it, many of them would go hungry.

The YMCA fills school buses with food and delivers it to neighborhoods across the area. It's a lifeline for thousands each summer.

"There's a much greater need out in the community," said Catie McCauley, Chief Operating Officer of the Greater Augusta YMCA. "These kids need us to come to them."

So they do, taking buses to 17 locations and serving meals at many others.

"We provide an air conditioned bus for them to have their meal," McCauley said. "Then, we go to the next stop where there's more kids."

More kids, McCauley says, because there are now fewer organizations providing these meals.

"There's a lot of organizations out there that truly care and would love to help, but there's a lot of red tape that comes along with the summer feeding program," she said.

In fact, every location--even the YMCA's summer camps--have to be approved by the USDA.

The kids are even monitored too.

"They can take one fruit or one grain," McCauley said. "But, if they take any more than that or anything else other than that. We would get written up."

Too many write-ups or a poor audit, might lead to the loss of government funding. McCauley says feeding hungry kids shouldn't be this hard.

"It shouldn't be," she said. "Let's just feed the kids. Work together and support our community and provide these kids with the resources that they need."

The YMCA is asked all the time if they can serve at new places.

For new locations to get approved, it takes about two weeks.

Organizers say it's just too long, especially when kids are going hungry.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.