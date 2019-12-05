Festival of Trees brings some of the best decorated trees in Aiken under one roof

Thursday, December 5, 2019

News 12 at 6 a.m.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A holiday tradition is continuing in Aiken this Christmas season.

The Festival of Trees brings some of the best decorated trees in the community under one roof.

They come in all shapes and sizes. Some with Clifford underneath, and some with presents.

"It's a wide group of people that are interested in participating, and want to show off or tell something about their corporation or their business or organization," said Hampton Wayt, Aiken Visitors Center and Train Depot.

Wayt says its become an art gallery of sorts. One tree has a book on top, and one is even wearing a hat.

"Every person looks at the trees differently," Wayt said. "Some people are going strictly aesthetic.Some are very curious about the novelty of the trees. Some of the trees are very novel. Some of them are very elegant."

Some are even revolutionary, decorated with silhouettes of well-known leaders.

Each tree, from a local business or organization, tells a story about Aiken.

"This is one way to show their commitment to the community, and also at times educate the community on what they do," Wayt said.

For the past three years, it's also been a way to bring people to the train depot and visitors center.

"Almost every day, even though we've been here for 10 years, almost every day we get someone that comes in and says you know, 'I haven't been in here since this was reconstructed,'" Wayt said.

They'll light all of the trees on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. The Festival of Trees is a contest.

The community can vote for their favorite design through December 19.

