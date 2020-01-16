Female Hephzibah Middle teacher charged with molestation following 'inappropriate' relationship with male student

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System says a middle school teacher is on paid administrative leave after she was charged following an allegation.

According to district spokesman Kaden Jacobs, the female Hephzibah Middle School teacher was alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a male student.

Richmond County BOE Police investigated the allegation and charged her with child molestation and enticing a minor for indecent purposes.

"We will continue to cooperate with the RCSO as the investigation progresses," Jacobs said.

More on this story as it develops.

