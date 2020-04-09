Feds charge Barnwell County man with child porn, exploitation

thursday, April 9, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Barnwell County man has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint and charged with child exploitation, child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Justin Chavis, of Williston, had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shiva V. Hodges, where he waived a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing, U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr.’s office reported. He remained in custody.

The complaint alleged Chavis engaged in a conversation with an undercover law enforcement officer in which he shared sexually explicit images and videos of children that he claimed to have created.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which brought the federal criminal complaint within 24 hours of discovering the underlying facts, according to McCoy’s office.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

CRIME | 3 arrested after body found on Saluda County roadside



Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.