Federal unemployment aid coming to Georgians not eligible for state benefits

GEORGIA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is updating its current systems to distribute federal unemployment funds, bringing relief to many Georgians currently not eligible for state unemployment benefits.

According to the release, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA, is the program that will provide unemployment benefits to those not ordinarily eligible for them.

This includes individuals who are self-employed, gig workers, 1099 independent contractors, or those with limited work history who will not qualify for state unemployment benefits. GDOL is modifying its current online unemployment application adding new questions to better identify those individuals who may be eligible for PUA, according to the release.

This modified application is expected to be available on Monday, April 13, 2020, on the GDOL website.

According to the release, if people have already filed a claim with the GDOL and will be eligible to potentially receive benefits under this program, people do not have to refile their claim. These individuals will be identified and sent an email with a link to provide additional information for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program.

“We are on the forefront of this economic effort to provide relief to a brand-new group of Georgians who have never received unemployment benefits before,” Mark Butler, Labor Commissioner, said. “Our team is working to make sure we can offer assistance as soon as possible to those in need while also establishing a system that in compliance with federal law.”

