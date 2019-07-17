Federal report finds significant mismanagement at Augusta's VA Medical Center

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- A federal investigation from the Office of the Inspector General highlighted mismanagement and a variety of concerns at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

The 97-page report is an answer to a series of anonymous complaints which prompted the investigation. Although the OIG says most of the complaints are 'unfounded', investigators found many other issues concerning.

In the document, investigators described a chaotic, short-staffed facility that is fueled by poor leadership.

"While the identified service challenges are not evidence of large-scale infrastructure failures, they demonstrate a chaotic environment," the report said.

The report went on to say, "These concerns, coupled with leadership and communication challenges, inefficient Human Resource and hiring practices, and significant staffing issues that reduce access to the emergency department and CCU, suggest that the facility may not be consistently prepared to manage emergent situations and provide safe quality care."

Tim Hollobaugh, a veteran and advocate, says he isn't surprised by the findings.

"It validates what a lot of what veterans see and say," Hollobaugh said.

He's been pushing change in the VA system for years.

"It's a matter of losing lives and losing time for people who served this country," he said. "That's just inexcusable. Totally inexcusable."

Nurse staffing issues in the critical care unit were also brought to light. Only two of 42 critical care nurses had enough documentation of competency training, investigators say.

The report says the response was "less than vigorous" after a patient death in late 2018 due to an incorrectly inserted feeding tube.