Federal grants available to assist state and local agencies with coronavirus response

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

SAVANNAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Federal emergency funding is now available to state and local agencies to use in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The $850 million Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Solicitation, authorized in the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, was released this week by the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Affairs.

The program provides funding to individual state, county and city agencies, according to the BJA announcement, and the DOJ is moving quickly to make the awards with the goal of having funds immediately available for drawdown.

Of the $850 million available nationwide, $24 million is allocated to Georgia. Of that amount, $16 million is allocated for the state to distribute. In addition, nearly $8 million is directly earmarked for individual cities and counties in Georgia, with $753,148 targeted to nine cities and counties in the Southern District, including:

- $322,805 for Savannah

- $102,542 for Augusta/Richmond County

- $58,008 for Chatham County

- $58,008 for Liberty County

- $53,088 for Glynn County

- $48,242 for Brunswick

- $38,651 for Wayne County

- $36,321 for Garden City

- $35,483 for Hinesville

“As the numbers of COVID-19 cases grow, local first responders are on the front lines meeting the needs of citizens infected by the virus and those sheltering from it,” Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said in the release. "These funds will be a much-needed source of relief for our local partners as they continue this fight to keep our communities safe."

Any Georgia cities or counties not specifically listed can apply for a share of the state funding by contacting the state’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council at cjcc.ga.gov.

