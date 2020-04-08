Federal grants assisting small businesses during COVID-19 crisis

April 8, 2020

Many small businesses in Georgia are in survival mode and hoping the government can help their companies stay afloat.

Federal money is being given to small businesses who are either having to close or lose customers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the application process can seem daunting for some business owners.

Last week, the administration rolled out two options to help small businesses during the pandemic. The Paycheck Protection Program is meant to help employers pay their workforce during the pandemic. There is also the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

If an employer receives funds through the payment protection program and can prove that the money went to paying their employees, then the SBA says the loans will be forgiven. The loans from the EIDL will not be forgiven.

The Small Business Administration says more than 275,000 applications have already been submitted by small businesses.

The money that’s being sent to these small businesses comes from the $2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress last month.

The Treasury secretary says the Trump administration will be asking for even more funds to help these small businesses.

In Savannah, Chief Operating Officer of Innovative Tax and Accounting Solutions Adam Exus says his office has been working with a large number of small businesses. He says many inquiries started to come in after the emergency declarations were declared and businesses had to start shutting down or change the way they do business.

Exus says if a business is closed right now they should try to save as much as they can right now and look at the options provided by the SBA.

Financial experts say it’s important that small business owners think about the available options and consider what’s going to help them now as well as in the future when they’re back on their feet. But you’ll definitely need to consider something soon because some banks are not accepting any more applications.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.