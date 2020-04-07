Federal coronavirus relief money available to CSRA

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Several CSRA communities are eligible for a share of $850 million in federal money to help public safety agencies respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these funds.

Among the local jurisdictions eligible for allocations of the COVID-19 relief funds:

• Augusta-Richmond County: $102,542

• City of Aiken: $48,996

• Aiken County: $119,531

• Orangeburg County: $78,796

The U.S. Justice Department is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available for drawdown within days of the award.

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 state and local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for this emergency funding. A complete list of eligible jurisdictions and their allocations can be found at https://bja.ojp.gov/program/fy20-cesf-allocations.

