Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Restaurant fans in the area will have one less restaurant to pick from on date nights.

Fatz Cafe in Aiken on Pine Log Road has shut its doors, effective immediately, according to an employee there.

The restaurant has already been removed from the company's website.

The Aiken Fatz joins the Evans Fatz as another closed location. The Evans Fatz closed last February.

