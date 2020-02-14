Father's quick CPR response saves son's life

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Andrew Cottingham says seeing his son fully unresponsive was "possibly the scariest moment of my life".

Andrew shared his story with Thrive Everyday host, Lisa McCollum on Friday (Feb.14).

He explained how a father-and-son night of "hanging out" quickly escalated into an emergency after a piece of a pretzel became lodged in his son's throat.

"At that point, whenever he went unresponsive, I had to do CPR," Andrew says.

As scary as it was, Andrew claims because of the CPR training he received at work, he was able to react and save his son's life.

"People need to know [CPR] because if it comes down to those critical seconds...if your child is going to live or not live, it might come down to a point of it's your responsibility to save that childs life."

The American Heart Association suggests learning Hands-Only CPR as it is a natural introduction to CPR and encourages everyone to learn conventional CPR as a next step. Immediately performing Hands-Only CPR can double or triple a victim's chance of survival.

For more information about conventional CPR and/or Hands-Only CPR visit www.heart.org.