Father, son to face judge today in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

Friday, May 8, 2020

One of two charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery is led to a law enforcement vehicle on May 7, 2020.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery will face a judge today.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests and murder charges late Thursday night. They say Travis and his father Gregory McMichael are both in a Glynn County jail right now.

Cellphone video shows Travis McMichael shooting Arbery in the middle of the road in his own Brunswick neighborhood in February.

Arbery’s family says he was chased and killed for no good reason.

MORE ON THE AHMAUD ARBERY MURDER CASE:

• What we know about Ahmaud Arbery's murder and the men accused of it

• 911 calls from fateful day shine new light on case

• Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the GBI helping in Ahmaud Arbery case

• Learn about slain jogger's ties to the CSRA, where he's buried

• Obituary: Learn about Ahmaud Arbery’s life and legacy

Citizens took to the street Friday in Brunswick for a rally. Members of the community say they are certainly glad to see the two arrests, but they also want a third man to be arrested, the man who filmed the video. The GBI director did not rule another arrest out during his news conference on Friday.

The GBI took over the case earlier this week at the urging of the governor and the agency’s director. Very quickly, they arrested the McMichael’s.

In an incident report, Gregory tells police they chased Arbery because they thought he was a burglary suspect.

Initially, the police and the prosecutor on the case ruled the shooting self-defense and that the McMichael’s had legal grounds to chase Arbery.

These charges indicate the GBI disagrees with both assertions.

At Friday’s news conference, the GBI was directly asked simply: how did his agency come to the conclusion this was criminal so quickly, and whether he believes this was murder.

“I can tell you that if we didn’t believe it, we wouldn’t have arrested. If we believe it, then we’re going to put the bracelets (handcuffs) on them and that’s exactly what we did yesterday evening. When it is handed over to Mr. Durden for ultimate prosecution, it will be complete; it will be done, and every stone will be turned over. I promise you,” said Director Vic Reynolds, Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies and GBI agents arrested both men Thursday night. Director Reynolds says they agreed on charges around 5 p.m. after investigating a little over 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.