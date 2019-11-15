Life without them: Thomson father remembers his three children who died in a car crash

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the seasons pass, summer turns to fall and fall to winter, Danny Dinger decorates the tombstones of his three children.

"You can't take back time," Danny Dinger said. "A lot of people think I'm strong but I'm just really not. I just put on a brave face."

It's a day he doesn't want to remember and one he can't forget.

"Bostyn, I always say, he was my sweetest child I ever had," Dinger said. "Bryson, he was my mini-me. Very outgoing, energetic, athletic."

"Bella, she was... she's my baby," Dinger said. "With her, just being a dad, prom, walking her down the aisle, I'll never get to do that. And even the boys, I won't be able to see them at the prom either. Stuff like that, it bothers me."

But it comforts him to know Bryson was an organ donor and saved three people. The community is tighter than ever proving they're not just strong, they're Thomson strong.

"I've never seen a community, this community, come together like they did when this happened," Dinger said.

Danny says it helps knowing his kids made an impact in their short time here.

"I don't have to have a legacy for them, they made their own legacy. The things that people said about my kids, about how good they were when they weren't around me, that just shows you did something right."

He says the children's mother who was also in the car at the time, Tasha Daniel, continues healing.

Danny also told us he's been in touch with the truck driver involved in the accident. He's also having a tough time after the accident, but tries to stay positive by raising money for the family in his hometown.

