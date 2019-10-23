'Some weight has finally been lifted,' father says after body of missing 5-year-old SC child found

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -- A painful and tragic update coming out of Sumter. During a news conference Tuesday, police revealed that the remains of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams, who was missing for two months, were found late last week in the Richland Landfill in Elgin.

The Sumter Police Chief broke down the timeline of events, beginning with the day 29-year-old Sheree Bradley, Nevaeh’s mother. She was found dead at the Lantana Apartments where she lived back on August 5.

Nevaeh was nowhere to be found, which kicked off an extensive, months-long search.

Sumter Police say the body of Bradley was discovered by her son, rolled up in a rug inside her apartment. Her cause of death is listed as blunt and sharp force trauma injuries to the head and neck.

Reportedly seen leaving the scene of the crime, 28-year-old Daunte Johnson was arrested that night and police say within hours, he confessed to killing Bradley and Nevaeh, claiming he stabbed the little girl and dumped her remains in a nearby dumpster.

Videos released by Sumter Police and SLED give us a look at search efforts at the Richland Landfill, at times requiring volunteers to wear hazmat suits in triple digit heat.

With some help from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children, and multiple state agencies, Nevaeh’s remains were discovered late last week.

Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark, said, “Friday, October the 18th, proved to be a bitter sweet day. We located human remains, and it in fact, was Nevaeh that we had located in the landfill. It’s our hope that as we go throughout the coming days that we begin to heal as a family,” the police chief adding that, “None of us, as parents, are conditioned to bury our children.”

Dupree Adams is Nevaeh’s Father. He addressed reporters following Tuesday’s news conference expressing his gratitude to authorities.

“I thank them so much for the time they have spent out there. I’m so appreciative of what they’ve done out there, it’s just that I have to settle for DNA. It’s not visually telling me that’s her. I wanted to actually be able to identify my daughter, besides DNA,” Adams said.

Adams also says he finds some peace knowing that Nevaeh is gone, because, “then I know she’s in a better place. I rest with that. I’m good with that. At least I know she’s not out there being harmed. So, at least she’s not going through that, and that was one of my biggest things, wondering if she’s out there, wondering if someone’s harming her – her last moments of going through whatever she went through, what was she thinking? What was she feeling? Those things is what breaks me down, but now that I know that she’s with the Father, that weight is lifted off of me.”

The suspect, Johnson, remains in police custody on multiple charges, including two counts of murder.

He’s also accused of killing a woman after stealing her car out of Missouri back in June.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.