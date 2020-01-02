Father, daughter killed in S.C. hunting accident

Emergency officials say a father and his daughter were killed in a hunting accident in South Carolina on Wednesday.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Kim Drawdy and 9-year-old Lauren Drawdy died.

Both will have autopsies on Sunday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said both died in the area of Barracada Road.

According to Department of Natural Resources officials, four people were deer hunting at the time of the incident.

Residents reported several law enforcement and emergency units in the area.

SCDNR authorities are continuing the investigation. A call for the incident came in at 2:35 p.m.

