Fatal accident on Peach Orchard Road

Sunday, November 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County coroner confirms a one-car accident on Peach Orchard Road has turned fatal.

Richmond County deputies say a silver sedan was traveling north on Peach Orchard Road, right near the BiLo, and swerved to avoid a car merging into his lane.

Georgia State Patrol says the vehicle say he hit the curb, flipped, and the driver was ejected.

We do not know the identity of the victim yet. We will update you as soon as we learn more.

Two out of three lanes are currently closed near the accident site, but are expected to reopen soon.

