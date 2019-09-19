Farmers starting to feel the heat from this drought

Thursday, September 19, 2019

WAGENER, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The lack of rain in the CSRA is starting to have an effect on local farmers, and you could start seeing an increase in prices at the supermarket.

While most of the area is experiencing abnormally dry weather, some counties in South Carolina are seeing a "severe drought." If the drought continues, it could escalate to an "extreme" or "exceptional" drought.

For some local farmers, the situation is getting dire.

"Farming is difficult under good circumstances," said Chip Limehouse, an Aiken County farmer. "When you have a severe drought like we have going today, it makes it very difficult for farmers here in the Midlands in South Carolina and Georgia to make a living."

Limehouse comes from a family of farmers dating back generations. He said this is one of the worst droughts he's been through.

"I'd say if we don't get some serious rain in the next two weeks it will become dire," he said. "A crop that's not irrigated cannot withstand this drought."

Thankfully for Limehouse, he has an irrigation system on his farm. His system pumps out groundwater and uses that to water his crops. He said irrigation is crucial to surviving a drought like this. Without his system, he could've lost everything.

He also said when farmers struggle, it's a ripple effect everyone will experience.

"It's gonna spill out into the regular economy here in the Midlands of South Carolina and Georgia," said Limehouse. "It's going to be something we're all going to feel because when the farmers don't do well, we all have problems."

One silver lining for Limehouse, a hemp farmer, is this drought actually helps his crop. He said he usually has to worry about weeds growing between his rows of crops, but even the weeds can't survive this weather.

He said he's not wishing for a hurricane, but we need a lot of rain, and soon.

"We'd love to see about two or three days of torrential downpour," he said. "And the good Lord willing we'll get that soon. We need rain and we're going to do our rain dance to try to make that happen."

