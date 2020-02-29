Family, friends remember the life of Mr. Dan

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Today, family and friends remember the life of Dan Peterson or "Mr. Dan".

His memorial service was held at the Warren Baptist Church Chapel. Family and friends tell News 12 that Mr. Dan will be missed greatly.

Dan Peterson was featured on the CBS Evening News late last year after he struck up quite the unlikely friendship with little Norah Wood of Augusta.

Mr. Dan passed away on on Monday, Feb. 10. According to his obituary at Warren Baptist Church, "Dr. Daniel Ray Peterson entered into eternal rest on February 10, 2020. Born in Eli, NE, Dr. Peterson lived the last twenty years of his life in the Augusta area. He was a devout Christian and was a regular attendant at Warren Baptist Church. He was a beloved and exceptional mathematics professor and administrator at several colleges. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a pilot and loved flying and he also loved to garden."

