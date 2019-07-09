Family stands by man accused of killing 1-year-old

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Charles Sconyers has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend's 1-year-old child. (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) --The family of former Augusta firefighter Charles Sconyers is standing by his side after being accused in the death of his girlfriend's one-year-old son Lincoln Davitte.

His family wanted to share their side of the story with News 12. We talked to Sconyers' ex-wife Michelle Sconyers, who says she's tired of hearing people speak badly of him and wants to tell people who the real Charles is.

A person that loves kids is not a killer.

"I've seen people say that it's cheaper to put a bullet in him, like how can somebody ever say that when they don't even know the story," said Sconyers.

Investigators say Charles Sconyers' story is not adding up when it comes to the death of Lincoln.

But his family says the accusations are what is not adding up.

"I don't like seeing people bashing the father of my child when I know he could never have done this," said Sconyers.

Michelle Sconyers is Charles' ex-wife. They were married for 5 years and together for 9.

"Our divorce wasn't pretty but we've always been there for each other no matter what," said Sconyers.

Michelle says he's always been there for their 6-year-old daughter too.

"That's been the hardest part, her waking up in the morning and crying for her daddy because they never go long without seeing each other," said Sconyers.

But with an overwhelming amount of support during an emotional court hearing, Charles was granted bond.

Michelle believes her ex-husband was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"If he had the power he would have saved that boy," said Sconyers.

Being a firefighter and EMT, Charles Sconyers has seen a lot but Michelle says it still wasn't easy.

"Honestly when he was having bad calls on that ambulance, up until right before this happened, he was still ending up in my lap crying over these pediatric calls he was having because it destroys him to see a child hurt," said Sconyers.

